Protests along Thika Road after the body of a young man who was reportedly abducted was found dumped in a river (VIDEO).





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - The busy Thika Superhighway was blocked on both sides at Ruiru, following the discovery of a body in a river.

The body is believed to be that of a middle-aged man who was reportedly abducted and killed.

Locals blocked the busy highway and protested against the brutal murder of the young man.

The incident comes at a time when cases of abductions are on the rise in the country.

Rogue state security agents are linked to the ongoing abductions and brutal killings of young people perceived to be critics of the current regime.

Watch the videos.

Thika rd blocked at Ruiru. Both sides. Demonstrations ongoing after discovery of a body inside a river. Raia wanasema ni abducted and killed akarushwa kwa mto pic.twitter.com/KbMZjq1xqH — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.