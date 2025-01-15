A depressed man captured on camera walking in the middle of the road along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - A middle-aged man was captured on camera putting his life at risk by walking in the middle of the road along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

In the video, the smartly dressed man is seen walking majestically as speeding motorists try to avoid hitting him.

Some motorists were forced to hoot to alert him but he looked unbothered.

Although his identity has not been established, it is alleged that he was battling depression.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to tough economic times, leading to depression.

Watch the video.

