OMAH LAY debuts new look at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show in Paris (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Omah Lay stepped out at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show in Paris wearing a new look that has got fans talking on X.
The singer wore a white shirt and a black tie, then paired
it with a multicoloured jacket and matching trousers.
He also carried a white purse from 3 Paradis.
He wore his long hair in tight curls and added earrings to
both ears.
Watch the video below.
OMAH LAY debuts new look at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show in Paris pic.twitter.com/oQSAJYEUYQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 23, 2025
