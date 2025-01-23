OMAH LAY debuts new look at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show in Paris (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Omah Lay stepped out at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show in Paris wearing a new look that has got fans talking on X.

The singer wore a white shirt and a black tie, then paired it with a multicoloured jacket and matching trousers.

He also carried a white purse from 3 Paradis.

He wore his long hair in tight curls and added earrings to both ears.

Watch the video below.