Governor NATEMBEYA is not going down without a fight as he reveals the millions RUTO has allegedly poured to have him impeached for exposing him over abductions





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has vowed to resist any attempt to forcefully remove him from office.

Speaking yesterday, he alleged a dubious plot by his political adversaries to impeach him because of his outspoken nature.

According to Natembeya, his troubles intensified after he publicly criticized President William Ruto’s government over the recent spate of abductions.

"There are elements who want to impeach Natembeya. These are the people who are abducting individuals because it reflects a low level of intolerance. Some people believe their opinions are the only ones that should prevail," he said.

While insisting a few individuals should not impeach a leader voted in by thousands of voters, Natembeya further claimed millions have been dished out to orchestrate his downfall.

The governor warned that impeaching him would be a tall order.

"There are people who want to bring KSh 5 million to bundle me out of office but it will not be a walk in the park. I will make so much noise because no one will instill fear in me."

"Because of my voice, the abductees were released from where they were being held," he said.

Natembeya's comments came just days after he was slammed by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah during the burial of Moses Wetangula's mother last Friday for exposing Ruto’s government over abductions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.