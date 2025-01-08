Governor NATEMBEYA is not going down without a fight as he reveals the millions RUTO has allegedly poured to have him impeached for exposing him over abductions

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has vowed to resist any attempt to forcefully remove him from office.
Speaking yesterday, he alleged a dubious plot by his political adversaries to impeach him because of his outspoken nature.
According to Natembeya, his
troubles intensified after he publicly criticized President William Ruto’s
government over the recent spate of abductions.
"There are elements who
want to impeach Natembeya. These are the people who are abducting individuals
because it reflects a low level of intolerance. Some people believe their
opinions are the only ones that should prevail," he said.
While insisting a few
individuals should not impeach a leader voted in by thousands of voters,
Natembeya further claimed millions have been dished out to orchestrate his
downfall.
The governor warned that
impeaching him would be a tall order.
"There are people who want
to bring KSh 5 million to bundle me out of office but it will not be a walk in
the park. I will make so much noise because no one will instill fear in
me."
"Because of my voice, the
abductees were released from where they were being held," he said.
Natembeya's comments came just
days after he was slammed by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani
Ichung'wah during the burial of Moses Wetangula's mother last Friday for
exposing Ruto’s government over abductions.
