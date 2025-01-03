Apana tambua DCI - A bhang peddler and suspected city gangster threatens DCI officers (VIDEO).


Friday, January 3, 2025 - A young man who is involved in criminal activities posted a video threatening DCI officers and confessed that he is a bhang peddler.

He has been peddling bhang in one of the informal settlements in Nairobi.

“Apana tambua DCI,” he bragged and flaunted a blunt while daring DCI officers to raid his drug den.

He also flaunted a tattoo of a gun on his hand, hinting that he is involved in other violent crimes.

Watch the video.

