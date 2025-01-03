Apana tambua DCI - A bhang peddler and suspected city gangster threatens DCI officers (VIDEO).

Friday, January 3, 2025 - A young man who is involved in criminal activities posted a video threatening DCI officers and confessed that he is a bhang peddler.
He has been peddling bhang in one of the informal
settlements in Nairobi.
“Apana tambua DCI,” he bragged and flaunted a blunt while
daring DCI officers to raid his drug den.
He also flaunted a tattoo of a gun on his hand, hinting that
he is involved in other violent crimes.
Watch the video.
A bhang peddler and suspected city gangster dares DCI officers pic.twitter.com/WVS619CxGp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments