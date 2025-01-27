Show us evidence or just shup up – DUALE tells KALONZO after exposing RUTO’s 2027 rigging plans





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has challenged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to substantiate his claims that President William Ruto was planning to rig the 2027 election using alien voters.

In a statement, Duale termed Kalonzo’s sentiments as baseless and misleading.

According to Duale, the responsibility of choosing leaders was exclusively bestowed on Kenyans and not the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“I want to tell Kalonzo that IEBC does not vote, it is Kenyans who vote.

"I was an MP when you first vied for the presidency, and I was also with you when you failed to side with either Raila or Kibaki in 2007.

"From 2013 to 2022, you were a running mate,” Duale commented.

“Now that you want to vie for the presidency, I want you to tell Kenyans who are these aliens that President William Ruto wants to turn into voters,” he added.

On Wednesday, Kalonzo alleged an elaborate scheme by the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President Ruto to use alien voters in the 2027 General Elections.

Addressing journalists outside the Wiper party offices, Kalonzo claimed that Ruto's administration had already begun the process of hiring foreigners to register them as voters before the next elections.

"We hope President Ruto is not going to register aliens as voters. We suspect there could be a plan underway to register aliens and not Kenyans as voters," Kalonzo claimed.

"We wonder where they will get the numbers, every time they keep on saying 'we will win' yet we know the country is united against him (Ruto)."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.