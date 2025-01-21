US Senator attends DONALD TRUMP's inauguration in shorts and sneakers, sits in front row (VIDEO/ PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman turned heads at the inauguration of Donald Trump through his fashion statement.

Despite the cold weather, Fetterman was seen arriving at the U.S. Capitol in his signature casual attire: shorts, sneakers, and a black hoodie.

Fetterman was seated in the front row at the Capitol Rotunda as the inauguration ceremony began, joining high-profile guests such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.'

Watch the video below