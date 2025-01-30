CS WAHOME attacks GACHAGUA for criticizing government projects





Thursday, January 30, 2026 - Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for dismissing government-funded projects.

Wahome pointed out that Gachagua was part of the government during the planning and implementation of several projects, adding that he even championed and launched some of the projects himself before being ousted from the government.

Speaking in Machakos after inspecting the progress of affordable housing projects, Wahome urged Gachagua to be candid and honest about the projects.

She challenged Gachagua to substantiate his claims that her ministry is involved in illegal contracts, urging him to report any such information to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for investigation.

She emphasized that the project has created numerous job opportunities for Kenyans and that the procurement process has been transparent, and the project received government approval.

"Gachagua, you're promising bad leadership. You're now losing it," Wahome stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.