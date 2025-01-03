3 Million Kenyan workers love RUTO despite overtaxing them – COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI says





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has dismissed claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that over 3 million Kenyan workers oppose President Ruto’s administration.

Gachagua, while speaking at the launch of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) new office on Monday, accused Atwoli of belonging to Ruto's 'praise and worship' team instead of advocating for workers' rights.

"And I also saw that the head of the workers' union is in Ruto's praise and worship team. Workers are being frustrated by numerous deductions like housing levy and NSSF, but he does not say anything. His job is to praise the government," Gachagua said.

But in a rejoinder, Atwoli countered by pointing out Gachagua's involvement in the policies that have now increased the burden on employers' pay slips.

He accused Gachagua of hypocrisy for speaking out now after being part of the administration that introduced these measures

"Who started the pay slip issue? Who introduced housing levies, who increased taxes in this country? And who was his deputy?

"It was Rigathi Gachagua. Where was he then, and why is he speaking to us now?" Atwoli asked.

