Blogger and CS WANDAYI's PA GABRIEL OGUDA among those nominated for the lucrative PS positions – They will not believe it





Friday, January 10, 2025 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi’s Personal Assistant and blogger Gabriel Oguda is only a heartbeat away from becoming a principal secretary.

This is after he emerged among the 109 out of 2517 lucky candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for various Principal Secretary (PS) positions.

In a notice on Friday, the commission listed several former senior government officials and other prominent Kenyans to the vacant cabinet positions.

Among those nominated for the PS positions included former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, social media influencer Gabriel Oguda, and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

Other nominees included the Director General for Health Patrick Amoth and former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacy and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Fredrick Ouma.

Former Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) board chair Anne Makori and former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Machari Irungu were also nominated to the government positions.

Further, the commission also nominated former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany and former Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Director Naim Bilal.

Following their nomination, the commission is set to vet all the listed individuals on a date that will be communicated by PSC in the coming weeks.

While unveiling the list PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri urged Kenyans to submit information including queries regarding the listed people. Kenyans were told to submit their concerns to the PSC Chief Executive Officer's email address.

Once interviewed, the list of successful applicants will be forwarded to President William Ruto for appointment.

According to Muchiri, the move to nominate the said people was due to the vacancies within the executive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.