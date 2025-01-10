Blogger and CS WANDAYI's PA GABRIEL OGUDA among those nominated for the lucrative PS positions – They will not believe it

Friday, January 10, 2025 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi’s Personal Assistant and blogger Gabriel Oguda is only a heartbeat away from becoming a principal secretary.
This is after he emerged among
the 109 out of 2517 lucky candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission
(PSC) for various Principal Secretary (PS) positions.
In a notice on Friday, the
commission listed several former senior government officials and other
prominent Kenyans to the vacant cabinet positions.
Among those nominated for the PS
positions included former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, social media influencer
Gabriel Oguda, and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary
General Wilson Sossion.
Other nominees included the Director General for Health Patrick Amoth and former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacy and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Fredrick Ouma.
Former Independent Police
Oversight Authority (IPOA) board chair Anne Makori and former Kenya Pipeline
Company (KPC) Managing Director Machari Irungu were also nominated to the
government positions.
Further, the commission also
nominated former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany and former
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Director Naim Bilal.
Following their nomination, the
commission is set to vet all the listed individuals on a date that will be
communicated by PSC in the coming weeks.
While unveiling the list PSC
Chairperson Anthony Muchiri urged Kenyans to submit information including
queries regarding the listed people. Kenyans were told to submit their concerns
to the PSC Chief Executive Officer's email address.
Once interviewed, the list of
successful applicants will be forwarded to President William Ruto for
appointment.
According to Muchiri, the move
to nominate the said people was due to the vacancies within the executive.
