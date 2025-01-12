‘There are functions I cannot handle’ - Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA’s message to young ladies hitting on him on Social Media.





Sunday, January 12, 2025 – Outspoken Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has revealed that young ladies popularly known as Slay Queens have been hitting on him via his social media accounts.

The 65-year-old, who is an active user of X formerly Twitter where he has over 22,000 followers, and Facebook where he enjoys a following of over 37,000, claims a considerate number of these ladies he interacts with daily on the internet have been seducing him.

However, the County boss has revealed that in as much as he is tempted by the offers, his body cannot ‘handle some functions.’

“The problem is that the heart is willing, but the body is not. I turned 65 the other day. There are functions I cannot handle.” Kahiga said in a YouTube interview.

“I am a realist. These girls usually beg me to accept them, but I cannot do that. It would be inviting trouble and poverty into my life. I am the kind of person who looks at things from a realistic point of view,” He added.

The governor is married to Caroline Wamaitha Mutahi and they have been blessed with three children, with his last born turning 23.

Kahiga, a former trade unionist, became the fourth governor of Nyeri when he was sworn in on November 13, 2017 following the death of his predecessor Dr. Wahome Gakuru in a tragic road crash.

Kahiga was Gakuru’s deputy.

Kahiga retained his seat in the 2022 general election, defeating his closest rival Dr. Thuo Mathenge (NDP)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.