Couple and their two children die in road crash







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Four family members have been laid to rest in Limpopo, South Africa on Saturday, 25 January, 2025.

Hlamulo Thosi (34), his wife Vutomi (31), and their children, Nhlanganiso (11) and Andzo (6) tragically died in a devastating head-on collision along the R81 road on Sunday, 13 January.

Family spokesman Joseph Hlungwane expressed the difficulty in accepting their deaths.

"To lose them all at once is very difficult because we were expecting a lot from them, especially the children. Now the family is washed off, and it’s not easy to accept. May their souls rest in peace," he said.