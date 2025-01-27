Actress SKAI JACKSON gives birth to her first child







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Skai Jackson, best known for her role on Disney Channel's Jessie, has officially become a mother. The actress announced the birth of her first child via Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of her baby, wrapped in a flannel onesie, gently holding onto her fingers.

Jackson appears to have named her child "Kasai," although she did not confirm the baby's gender. However, comments from friends referring to the child as a "he" suggest she has welcomed a baby boy.

Kasai's arrival comes just months after a controversial chapter in Jackson's life. In August, the actress was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, known as Yerkky Yerkky. The case was dismissed later that month due to her clean record, the lack of visible injuries, and the alleged victim’s unwillingness to cooperate with authorities.

In November, Yerkky Yerkky made headlines again after a Facebook post appeared to insult Skai, calling her a "Disney Channel b***h" and expressing regret about her pregnancy. However, Jackson and her mother claimed his account was hacked, denying that he wrote the post.