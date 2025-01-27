TRUMP accomplished more in 5 days than BIDEN did in 4 years - JD VANCE







Monday, January 27, 2025 - New US Vice President JD Vance has claimed that President Donald Trump accomplished more in just five days than ex-President Joe Biden did in four years.

Vance stated this on Sunday, January 26 while fielding questions during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Vance argued that several of President Trump’s first moves in office would help bring down prices for Americans.

“Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time, right? The president has been president for all of five days. I think that, in those five days, he’s accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years,” Vance said.

Vance said that Trump has already taken multiple executive actions that are going to lower energy prices.

The Vice President said he believes that consumers are going to see lower prices at the pump and at the grocery store but it’s going to take a little bit of time.

Some Democrats have mocked Trump over grocery prices after he took office.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., posted on X in early January, “I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries.”