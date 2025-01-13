Senior government official resigns from RUTO’s government – Kenya Kwanza Alliance is crumbling like Tower of Babel







Monday, January 13, 2025 - A senior official in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has resigned.

Dr. Peter Mbae, the Head of Government Delivery Services (GDS) handed his resignation letter to the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei.

In his letter on Monday, Mbae stated that he had repeatedly raised several issues with the Head of the Public Service, but they remain unresolved.

"Despite my passion, focus, and consistency, for reasons and issues that I have consistently brought to your attention and have not been resolved to date, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended, and my position as Head of Government Delivery Services is no longer tenable.

"In order to be accountable to the people of Kenya, owing to the fact that the appointment was widely circulated, I therefore request to formally disengage from this appointment so as to pursue other interests," read part of the letter.

Mbae's resignation is a significant blow to President William Ruto's government, which is grappling with numerous accusations, including failing to implement the manifesto promised to Kenyans during the 2022 presidential campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.