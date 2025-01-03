China moves on with sanction on US firms over sale of arms to Taiwan

Friday, January 03, 2025 - China has imposed sanctions on 10 U.S. defence firms over their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, marking its second wave of measures targeting American companies in under a week.
The Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday, January 2,
that subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Raytheon have been
added to China’s "Unreliable Entities List" for their participation
in the arms deals. These firms are now barred from import and export activities
in China, prohibited from making new investments, and their senior executives
are banned from entering the country.
This follows sanctions announced last Friday on seven U.S.
military-industrial companies, including Boeing subsidiary Insitu, also in
response to U.S. military assistance to Taiwan.
Taiwan remains a contentious issue in U.S.-China relations.
Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has vowed to
reunify it, by force if necessary. While Washington does not formally recognize
Taiwan, it is the island’s largest arms supplier and a key strategic ally.
In December, U.S. President Joe Biden approved $571.3
million in defence support for Taiwan. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson
described the U.S. actions as interference in China’s internal affairs, saying
they "undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."
China has escalated military and political pressure on
Taiwan in recent years, staging three rounds of large-scale military drills
since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te assumed office in May.
On the same day as the latest sanctions, China’s commerce
ministry added 28 U.S. entities, primarily defence firms, to its Export Control
List. This action bans the export of dual-use items to these entities,
including General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Boeing Defense,
Space & Security. The ministry stated that the move aims to safeguard
national security, protect Chinese interests, and uphold international
obligations related to non-proliferation.
