Football manager JOE KINNEAR leaves his entire estate to his wife Bonnie following his death at 77

Friday, January 03, 2025 - Legendary football manager, Joe Kinnear left his entire estate to his wife Bonnie in his will after passing away at the age of 77.
The former Wimbledon and Newcastle manager died last April,
having endured a long battle with vascular dementia since he was diagnosed in
2015.
Now court records have revealed the father-of-two has left
his £840,000 fortune to his wife Bonnie, probate documents show. After
fees, debts and costs were deducted, the total amount was £833,000.
Kinnear's grieving daughter, Russ Duffman, previously blamed
his death on heading the ball throughout his 11-year footballing career.
The Dubliner revealed he was fighting the degenerative brain
condition in 2021.
An autopsy confirmed that his brain had chronic traumatic
encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disorder that is caused by repeated head injuries
and leads to dementia.
His family donated his brain for research and an autopsy was
carried out by Dr Willie Stewart, consultant neuropathologist at Queen
Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
'Dr Stewart intimated to me that CTE was the cause of his
dementia and his death,' Ms Duffman told BBC Sport. 'He was a
defender, so it was from heading the ball.'
'The autopsy] gives you closure, but thinking about it, we
just feel angry again because I feel like his career has killed him. We learned
a lot but weren't surprised by the outcome. It does give you clarity.'
Following his death, his family said in a statement: 'We are
sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by
his family.'
Born in Dublin to a father who worked in the Guinness
brewery, Kinnear moved with his family to Watford at the age of seven.
After captaining Watford and Hertfordshire Schoolboys,
then impressing at junior level at St Albans City, he was signed by Spurs
in 1963 as a promising right-back.
Kinnear made his senior debut in 1966 and played 258 games
for Tottenham, winning the FA Cup, the League Cup twice and UEFA
Cup. He also received 26 international caps for the Republic of Ireland.
He went on to play one season for Brighton before retiring
aged 30.
Kinnear took his coaching badges and began his management
career at Al Shabab Al Arabi Club in Dubai alongside former Spurs
colleague Dave Mackay.
After short stints coaching the Nepal and India
national teams, he returned to assist Mackay at Doncaster Rovers.
But it was his role at Wimbledon, where he arrived in 1992,
that cemented his managerial legend.
After leading them to a sixth-place finish in the Premier
League in the 1993–94 season, he was voted Premier League Manager of the Month
three times as his team finished above the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa,
Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur.
Kinnear continued in the role until he suffered a heart
attack before a league game in March 1999. He stood down in June of that
year and Wimbledon was relegated from the Premier League.
After spells at Luton and Nottingham Forest, he returned to
management with Newcastle in 2008 after a four-year hiatus in a famously
defiant spell.
