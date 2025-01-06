A Kenyan lady who was impregnated and dumped by flamboyant Nigerian businessman Cubana Chief Priest cries for help - She is homeless with their 2-year-old son (VIDEO).





Monday, January 6, 2025 - A Kenyan lady who previously made news headlines when she claimed flamboyant Nigerian businessman Cubana Chief Priest is the father of her son, has come out to cry for help.

The distressed lady, identified as Hellen, posted a heartbreaking video narrating her woes after the flashy Nigerian man abandoned her and their son.

She is currently homeless and living from hand to mouth as her baby daddy displays a lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where he has 5.4 million followers.

In the video that Hellen posted, she is seen complaining that Cubana blocked her on WhatsApp and cut communication, leaving her to take care of their son single-handedly.

The young boy, a carbon copy of the businessman, is unable to attend school due to a lack of fees.

They live in a temporary structure under deplorable conditions.

Watch the video.

Cubana ChiefPriest's alleged baby mama calls him out, reveals she and their 2-year-old son are homeless, and that the boy isn't going to school pic.twitter.com/JtEEOLHhlU — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) January 5, 2025

Cubana lives large as his son suffers in Kenya.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.