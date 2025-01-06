BURNA BOY offers a job and accommodation for the homeless Kenyan lady who was impregnated and dumped by flashy Nigerian businessman Cubana Chief Priest.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Over the last two days, Burna Boy and controversial Nigerian businessman and male socialite Cubana Chief Priest have been attacking each other online, with both parties showing no signs of calling a truce.

On Saturday, Burna Boy took things slightly higher when he was captured gifting Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged brother $30,000 in a viral video.

On Sunday, in another display of generosity, he promised to support Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen.

Hellen posted a video detailing her dire living conditions.

She revealed that she has been homeless and unable to contact Chief Priest for help.

Her attempts to reach him through Instagram and WhatsApp had been blocked, leaving her helpless.

“I just need this baby to have a better life,” Hellen pleaded.

“The baby is now two years old. I have no place to stay, no money to feed him, and I can’t even afford to send him to school,” she added.

The video gained widespread attention, with many sympathizing with her plight.

Among the many who responded was Burna Boy, who, already in the spotlight due to his ongoing feud with Cubana Chief Priest, offered to help her.

In a comment on a post about Hellen, Burna Boy vowed to take action.

He wrote, “We will relocate you to Nigeria, shelter you, put your son in school, and give you a job. Also, by the grace of God, @burnaboyfootballacademy will build him into a football star.”

Burna Boy instructed renowned Nigerian content creator Lucky Udu to help him contact Hellen to arrange the support.

Cubana ChiefPriest's alleged baby mama calls him out, reveals she and their 2-year-old son are homeless, and that the boy isn't going to school pic.twitter.com/JtEEOLHhlU — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) January 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.