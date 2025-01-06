DRAMA as Mombasa residents confront abductors believed to be police officers, forcing them to flee (VIDEO).





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Mombasa as local residents confronted plain-clothes police officers suspected of being on a covert mission in a residential area.

They arrived in the area aboard a private vehicle, with reports indicating that they wanted to abduct one of the residents for unknown reasons.

In the video, the residents are seen calling out the alleged police officers and demanding that they produce their identity cards and service numbers.

“Anyone without a uniform or clear identification is a criminal,” a woman was heard saying during the confrontation.

The Chairperson of the estate was arrested in the ensuing melee.

Watch the video.

Mombasa residents confronted abductors, and in the ensuing melee, Mwaivu Kaluka, our Chairperson, was arrested. Anyone without a uniform or clear identification, masquerading as police, will be treated as a criminal. #EndAbductionsKE #FreeMwaivu pic.twitter.com/p4d0k5eOyt — Communist Party Marxist CPM - Kenya (@CommunistsKe) January 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.