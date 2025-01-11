KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH urges Governors to work with RUTO and not to be 'arrogant' like NATEMBEYA





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has ordered governors to work with President William Ruto for the sake of the development of their constituents.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County on Friday, Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, criticized those leaders who are inciting the public and undermining the government.

"Those [leaders] inciting the public; there are some who held powerful positions but they are now at home. There are some governors here making noise; should we deal with them or not?" he asked members of the public.

Ichung'wah called on the governors to behave like gentlemen and work harmoniously with the President to advance the government’s development agenda.

"Governors should behave like gentlemen and work with the President. I want to tell the President and his deputy to do other jobs benefiting the normal citizen and leave the dissenting voices to me," he added.

Ichung’wah’s remarks come a week after his public showdown with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's mother.

Ichung'wah accused Natembeya of incitement and asked him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in solving the abduction cases if he had any knowledge of the abductors.

“It is not to say that there are no abductions. Abductions are there. Governor Natembeya, if you know the abductors, you are an officer and you have been a regional commissioner. Give information to the DCI for them to investigate.

“I want to ask you, Governor Natembeya, you were a regional commissioner the other day when people were abducted and killed in Kerio Valley. So at that time, you did not know Kenyans’ lives were valuable?

"Let me tell you today in broad daylight, the politics you are doing of dividing Kenyans on tribal lines and incitement, you will not succeed. Shame on you!” he remarked.

Natembeya later fired back, attributing the attacks to his outspoken stance on extrajudicial abductions, which he has urged Ruto’s administration to address.

