KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH urges Governors to work with RUTO and not to be 'arrogant' like NATEMBEYA

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has ordered governors to work with President William Ruto for the sake of the development of their constituents.
Speaking in Uasin Gishu County
on Friday, Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, criticized
those leaders who are inciting the public and undermining the government.
"Those [leaders] inciting
the public; there are some who held powerful positions but they are now at
home. There are some governors here making noise; should we deal with them or
not?" he asked members of the public.
Ichung'wah called on the
governors to behave like gentlemen and work harmoniously with the President to
advance the government’s development agenda.
"Governors should behave
like gentlemen and work with the President. I want to tell the President and
his deputy to do other jobs benefiting the normal citizen and leave the
dissenting voices to me," he added.
Ichung’wah’s remarks come a week
after his public showdown with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the
burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's mother.
Ichung'wah accused Natembeya of
incitement and asked him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI) in solving the abduction cases if he had any knowledge of the abductors.
“It is not to say that there are
no abductions. Abductions are there. Governor Natembeya, if you know the
abductors, you are an officer and you have been a regional commissioner. Give
information to the DCI for them to investigate.
“I want to ask you, Governor Natembeya, you were a regional commissioner the other day when people were abducted and killed in Kerio Valley. So at that time, you did not know Kenyans’ lives were valuable?
"Let me tell you today in broad daylight, the politics you
are doing of dividing Kenyans on tribal lines and incitement, you will not
succeed. Shame on you!” he remarked.
Natembeya later fired back,
attributing the attacks to his outspoken stance on extrajudicial abductions,
which he has urged Ruto’s administration to address.
