Rarieda Constituency CDF Manager MICHAEL AMISI impregnates his houesehelp and abandons her to raise their son single-handedly - She is wallowing in poverty (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A story is brewing in Rarieda Constituency, Siaya County that threatens to expose the dark underbelly of political power.

At the heart of the scandal is a young housemaid from a humble background in Asembo Konyango, East Asembo Ward, whose life has been turned upside down by a shocking series of events involving a man she trusted as her employer.

The man in question is none other than the CDF Manager for Rarieda Constituency, a married man who allegedly impregnated the young woman while she worked in his home.

What followed was a nightmare as she was left to raise a now 11-month-old child on her own.

In a courageous move, the young woman reported the abuse to the Rarieda Sub County Children's Department, hoping to find justice for herself and her child.

But instead, what should have been a straightforward case of holding a powerful man accountable quickly took a sinister turn.

As her family and community struggle to piece together what happened, the whistleblower who helped the woman report the abuse is now being threatened with trumped-up charges of cyberbullying.

The chilling reality is that the suspect, with connections to local political power, appears to be protected from any legal consequences, while those trying to expose the truth are being silenced by fear and intimidation.

"Hi Nyakundi. There is a very bad incident of abduction that happened in Rarieda constituency. This is not an anti-government abduction but an abduction involving a housegirl who was working for Michael Amisi a CDF manager (Rarieda constituency). The girl in question was impregnated by the CDF manager. The reason for abducting this innocent girl is because she reported the manager to the sub-county children's department. The case was to be mentioned on 9th January and apparently, the girl was abducted on 8th together with her 11-month-old baby. Please help us publish this incident because the girl is from a poor background. I can share with you the text about the whole incident. This girl is from a very poor background. She gave birth and her baby is 11 months old. The CDF manager is from the same locality as her and therefore it's true that this matter can be treated as incest because he can't marry her. The girl lives with her dad in a house that's not fully roofed and she has no income.

After giving birth, she took the CDF manager to Rarieda sub-county children's department and the case came up for mention on January 9th, but the night before the day of the case (8th January), this woman appears to have been abducted and is nowhere to be seen with her 11-month-old baby. Her phone is also not going through.

We are appealing to you because the man who is the whistleblower is being threatened by trumped-up charges from the DCI office Rarieda on a case of cyberbullying. You need to bring this matter to light so that whoever has abducted this victim can bring her back and also for this CDF manager to stop bullying the whistleblower.

I am sending you pictures of the woman with her baby and her dad but do not publish them. This is a matter that has shocked the village. If the right-hand man of Otiende Amolo can do this, then who can protect the less privileged in society?

NB: The suspect is using DCI Rarieda to threaten the whistleblower whom they have summoned to present himself at Aram Police Station before 16th January.

The guy who was helping this poor girl with the case was summoned to appear before DCI (Rarieda branch) for computer misuse and cyber harassment because he was trying to help this girl get justice.

I’m forwarding you the letter he was served together with all the documents about this incident."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.