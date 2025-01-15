Another victim narrates how city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO duped him after buying a 2014 Volvo V40 worth Ksh 1.36 million - Is he a serial fraudster?





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Controversial motor vehicle dealer Khalif Kairo, whose flashy lifestyle and luxury car business were recently exposed as a house of cards, continues to make headlines, as more disgruntled buyers crawl out of the shadows to reveal how they were duped into fraudulent deals at the Nairobi-based automotive dealership.

One gullible buyer who purchased a 2014 Volvo V40 on October 19, 2024, is now embroiled in a nightmare after being promised a smooth logbook transfer that never materialized.

Days after the sale, it emerged that the vehicle was tied to an unpaid debt which directly contradicted the agreement signed at the time of purchase.

Despite countless assurances from Kairo's team that the issue would be resolved, the situation took a dramatic turn on December 18, when auctioneers stormed the buyer’s workplace to repossess the car.

According to the buyer, Kairo and his staff repeatedly claimed the debt had been paid. Confrontations with Kairo resulted in vague promises to clear things up by December 20, but since then, he went quiet.

This exchange happened in the same month that Kairo was arrested in connection with another fraudulent case.

Police detained him at Kasarani Police Station on December 3 2024 after he allegedly pocketed millions from a client who paid for high-end cars that were never delivered.

At the time, Kasarani Sub-County criminal investigations officer Justus Ombati confirmed the arrest, stating that additional complainants had come forward, prompting the opening of a case file against him.

Kairo, who has styled himself as a wealthy social media personality, responded to the allegations with an air of defiance, claiming such challenges are normal for entrepreneurs.

“Every big entrepreneur must face litigation or money problems, especially when God is taking you to higher levels,” he posted on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.