A suspected Mungiki member allied to MAINA NJENGA recorded a video confessing they were on a mission to attack GACHAGUA at Kamukunji Grounds and later deleted it (Watch).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A member of the suspected Mungiki sect recorded himself at Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri where they hijacked a prayer meeting hosted by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas.

Maina Njenga stormed the historic grounds in the company of hundreds of youth believed to be members of the dreaded Mungiki sect.

In the video, the suspected Mungiki member is heard confessing that they had gone to the grounds to attack Gachagua.

He brags that they are the original sons of Mau Mau and mocks Gachagua, calling him a coward for skipping the event.

He later deleted the video but hawk-eyed netizens had already captured it.

Gachagua condemned the government for sponsoring Maina Njenga to disrupt the peace meeting.

Taking to his social media pages, Gachagua wrote, “Unleashing the leader of an outlawed criminal gang and his goons to disrupt peaceful prayers and desecrate the altar, is the lowest any Government can go no matter the level of desperation,”

Watch the video of the suspected Mungiki member.

Maina njenga led goons at kamukunji grounds were on one mission,to attack RIGATHI GACHAGUA and not prayers...

One goon recorded himself and now he has deleted the video, unfortunately we had downloaded it. pic.twitter.com/fb2G4kPrld — Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) January 18, 2025

