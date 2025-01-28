Alleged fraudster KHALIF KAIRO now ventures into card fraud to salvage himself - He risks being arrested by Interpol as X users smoke him out (LOOK).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo has reportedly ventured into carding, a form of credit card fraud, days after he was pictured with Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o and suspected wash wash gang.

Kairo launched an online platform where he claims to be crowdfunding for his troubled car company but he is reportedly using the platform to do carding and targeting people living in the U.S.

See how he was smoked out on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.