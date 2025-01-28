KHALIF KAIRO smoked out for incorporating a shell company in the U.S. to do money laundering and other illegal activities after meeting JALANG’O and the suspected ‘Wash Wash Gang’ (LOOK).

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo has incorporated a shell company in the United States to engage in illegal activities such as money laundering and card fraud after meeting Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o and suspected ‘wash wash’ gang.
He incorporated the shell company on 14th January
2025 in Delaware (a shell companies state) and met with the wash wash gang on
19th January 2025, most likely to plan the wash wash activities.
A shell company is one that primarily or solely exits on
paper only, effectively meaning it is not a 'real' operating business.
This means that there
will be no significant assets linked to the shell company and it will deliver
no goods, services, or other business functions to generate revenue for itself
and will employ no staff.
Shell companies are used to do money laundering and other
illegal activities.
See how Kairo was smoked out on X.
