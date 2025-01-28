KHALIF KAIRO smoked out for incorporating a shell company in the U.S. to do money laundering and other illegal activities after meeting JALANG’O and the suspected ‘Wash Wash Gang’ (LOOK).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo has incorporated a shell company in the United States to engage in illegal activities such as money laundering and card fraud after meeting Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o and suspected ‘wash wash’ gang.

He incorporated the shell company on 14th January 2025 in Delaware (a shell companies state) and met with the wash wash gang on 19th January 2025, most likely to plan the wash wash activities.

A shell company is one that primarily or solely exits on paper only, effectively meaning it is not a 'real' operating business.

This means that there will be no significant assets linked to the shell company and it will deliver no goods, services, or other business functions to generate revenue for itself and will employ no staff.

Shell companies are used to do money laundering and other illegal activities.

See how Kairo was smoked out on X.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.