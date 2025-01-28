JAYESH SAINI and Safaricom Chairman ADIL KHAWAJA are the men behind mega corruption scandals in Kenya – GACHAGUA drops a bombshell.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy resident Rigathi Gachagua has named the owner of Nairobi West and Lifecare Hospitals, Jayesh Saini, and Safaricom Ltd Board chairman Adil Khawaja as the main architects of corruption in the country.

Speaking on Monday during the Launch of the Democratic Action Party office in Nairobi, Gachagua said Saini and Khawaja are always at State House planning on how to steal public money with President William Ruto.

Gachagua stated that the two power brokers have full access to State House and are the ones who secured the multi-billion tender for the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

Here is the video of Gachagua exposing State House cartels linked to Ruto.

Riggy G names Jayesh Saini of Nairobi West and Lifecare Hospitals and Adil Khawaja, Chairman of Safaricom, as the conveyors of State corruption and the architects behind Adani and the troubled SHA/SHIF aka Taifa-Care scams pic.twitter.com/r3EtHbCTYi — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) January 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.