Parents arrested after they refused to pick their child from hospital after she bit her mother







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Two Evansville parents are in custody after police say their child admitted herself to the hospital on Saturday, Jan. 25, but they never came to pick her up, leaving her there for several hours in Indiana, USA.

Authorities say the child took herself to the hospital following an alleged mental health break down, where it is said the child bit her mother Amanda Osmon during a physical altercation.

They say the child was admitted to the hospital by herself for a mental health evaluation.

After several hours, the hospital staff says they attempted to make contact with Osmon and stepfather Jeffrey Scheda, but with no answer.

Hospital staff says they eventually made contact with Osmon around 10:00 p.m. where it is said the conversation was “agitated” and an argument ensued about who was coming to pick up the child.

Osmon allegedly told staff, “I’m not dealing with this s**t tonight,” and hung up.

Officers say they made contact with Osmon and Scheda at their residence. Osmon claimed she was first notified by hospital staff that her daughter was ready to be discharged at 2:52 a.m., but allegedly had no proof.

It is said both parents had gotten drunk and passed out during the time the child was at the hospital.

Both Osmon and Scheda were arrested and charged with Neglect of a Dependent. They are booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.