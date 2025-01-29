RAILA is the one who convinced RUTO to give me the KRA job, not UHURU – KIBAKI’s nephew NDERITU MURIITHI sets the record straight





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi has revealed how he landed the coveted position in President William Ruto's government, despite having opposed him in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Muriithi, who is also the nephew of the late President Mwai Kibaki, revealed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the reason he became the KRA Chairman, contrary to the popular belief that former President Uhuru Kenyatta may have influenced his appointment.

He noted that his appointment came about following discussions between Raila and President William Ruto.

Muriithi explained that his own conviction also led to his decision to accept the offer.

The former Laikipia governor emphasized that it was not right for leaders to stand aside in times of need, which is why he offered himself for service to the country.

"It is quite clear what happened. The president has been reconstituting his government. It is not unusual. I joined the government after conversations between the Azimio party leader and the president but also of course, at a personal level, I joined out of my own conviction.

"I take the view that when the republic is having difficulties, as a leader, I don’t think that we have the luxury to stand aside and say we saw things going wrong.

"As leaders, we have to step forward and offer ourselves for service to the country at the time of need,” Muriithi remarked.

Ruto appointed Muriithi as the KRA Board chairperson on December 19, 2024, just after the meeting between Ruto and Uhuru at his Ichaweri home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.