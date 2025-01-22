SHA/SHIF is not working - A concerned Kenyan laments after his attempt to use SHA at Aga Khan Hospital was declined despite contributing more than Ksh 10,000 per month.







Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A concerned Kenyan has taken to social media to express his frustration with the new SHA/SHIF insurance medical scheme launched by the government.

His attempt to use the Social Health Authority (SHA) fund at Aga Khan Hospital was declined despite his employer remitting more than Ksh 10,0000 each month.

He had to visit SHA offices where he was taken around in circles and found out that the funds have not been reflecting in his account, despite his employer remitting more than Ksh 10,000 per month.

After push and pull, the controversial medical fund only settled Ksh 17,000 out of the Ksh 587,000 bill.

