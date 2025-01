Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A man believed to be among the thieves who camp along the busy Outering Road to target unsuspecting motorists was caught on camera stealing a crate of bread from a lorry.

He skillfully opened the door as the lorry moved and stole a crate of bread.

He then closed the door after accomplishing his mission.

A motorist who was driving behind the lorry captured the theft incident and shared the video on social media.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.