KHALIF KAIRO’s model girlfriend WAVINYA MARIA spotted preying on men on a dating site amid his woes - Fear women.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - City model Wavinya Maria has been conspicuously missing after her husband Khalif Kairo, a controversial car dealer, was arrested and charged with defrauding a client.

While many people expected Wavinya to turn up in court and offer emotional support to her husband, she was nowhere to be seen, fuelling speculation about the state of their relationship.

According to blogger Edgar Obare, the pretty model was reportedly spotted on a dating site preying on men.

It remains unclear whether she has dumped Kairo who is currently facing financial challenges amid legal tussles.

Kairo failed to raise Ksh 2 million cash bail which he was granted by the court, prompting him to spend 4 days in custody.

Before Wavinya met Khalif Kairo, she was used to the soft life.

She was always globe-trotting and displaying a lavish lifestyle online.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.