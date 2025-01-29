55-year-old experienced skydiver who just survived cancer falls to death from parachute

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A 55-year-old woman from Minnesota died in a skydiving incident in Arizona last week, authorities said.
The Eloy Police Department said the incident
happened on Friday, Jan. 24, at Skydive Arizona, a skydiving facility in Eloy,
and killed Ann Wick, of Minnesota.
The department said that officials were sent to Skydive
Arizona around 4 p.m., local time following reports of a parachutist who
experienced issues during a descent.
“Upon arrival,” Eloy Police said, “medical personnel located
the individual and initiated life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the
parachutist was pronounced de@d at the scene.”
“The exact cause of de@th remains under investigation,”
according to police, who also stated that the Federal Aviation Administration
and other agencies will perform a thorough review of equipment, procedures and
circumstances related to the incident.
Skydive Arizona wrote in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 28,
that they are "saddened by the loss of a cherished member of the skydiving
family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during
this incredibly difficult time.”
The company noted that eyewitnesses told them the free fall
phase of the skydive “appeared normal, with the parachute deploying as
expected.”
“Despite the parachute fully deploying as designed,
observers noted the canopy was turning. No corrective actions appeared to be
taken by the jumper, nor was the reserve parachute deployed. The injuries
sustained during landing proved fatal,” Skydive Arizona said, adding that it is
cooperating with authorities to assist them in the investigation.
Wick was a mother of two children. She was diagnosed
with late stage 3 breast cancer sometime in 2010 and made a full recovery.
Her brother said she started skydiving around the time she
was pursuing her nursing degree.
“Ann was just settling into her career at United here in St.
Paul,” Wallis added. “She was an avid outdoor activities lover. She had
completed hundreds of successful jumps. We were just discussing trying to get
the families together for a skiing outing, as we had done many times growing
up.”
“We received the devastating news Friday night of her
accident and we are all still just in disbelief. We know she earned her angels
wings and is looking down on her family and many precious friends,” he
said.
