55-year-old experienced skydiver who just survived cancer falls to death from parachute







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A 55-year-old woman from Minnesota died in a skydiving incident in Arizona last week, authorities said.

The Eloy Police Department said the incident happened on Friday, Jan. 24, at Skydive Arizona, a skydiving facility in Eloy, and killed Ann Wick, of Minnesota.

The department said that officials were sent to Skydive Arizona around 4 p.m., local time following reports of a parachutist who experienced issues during a descent.

“Upon arrival,” Eloy Police said, “medical personnel located the individual and initiated life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the parachutist was pronounced de@d at the scene.”

“The exact cause of de@th remains under investigation,” according to police, who also stated that the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies will perform a thorough review of equipment, procedures and circumstances related to the incident.

Skydive Arizona wrote in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 28, that they are "saddened by the loss of a cherished member of the skydiving family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The company noted that eyewitnesses told them the free fall phase of the skydive “appeared normal, with the parachute deploying as expected.”

“Despite the parachute fully deploying as designed, observers noted the canopy was turning. No corrective actions appeared to be taken by the jumper, nor was the reserve parachute deployed. The injuries sustained during landing proved fatal,” Skydive Arizona said, adding that it is cooperating with authorities to assist them in the investigation.

Wick was a mother of two children. She was diagnosed with late stage 3 breast cancer sometime in 2010 and made a full recovery.

Her brother said she started skydiving around the time she was pursuing her nursing degree.

“Ann was just settling into her career at United here in St. Paul,” Wallis added. “She was an avid outdoor activities lover. She had completed hundreds of successful jumps. We were just discussing trying to get the families together for a skiing outing, as we had done many times growing up.”

“We received the devastating news Friday night of her accident and we are all still just in disbelief. We know she earned her angels wings and is looking down on her family and many precious friends,” he said.