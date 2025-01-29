'Smallville' star TOM WELLING arrested for driving under the influence







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Tom Welling, the actor famous for his portrayal of Clark Kent on the TV show Smallville, was recently arrested in Yreka, California.

According to police records obtained by TMZ, the 47-year-old actor was taken into custody just after midnight on Sunday, January 26, in an Arby's parking lot. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, with his blood alcohol level reportedly at or above 0.08%.

Earlier that day, Welling had posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram to his wife, equestrian Jessica Rose Lee. In the post, he praised her for making their family's "dreams come true" and inspiring them even more. The couple, who began dating in 2014, married in 2019 at a vineyard in Santa Ynez, California, and share two children.

While Welling is best known for his role on Smallville, he has also starred in other projects such as the Cheaper by the Dozen films, the TV series Lucifer, and films like Draft Day, The Choice, and The Fog.