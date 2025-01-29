Beauty queen arrested with £12,000,000 of cocaine after her airplane ran out of fuel







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A former Bolivian beauty queen has been arrested after landing in a cornfield with nearly £12,000,000 worth of cocaine in her airplane.

Jade Callau, 21, was once crowned Miss FexpoBorja 2019, in her hometown of San Borja.

She’s made multiple TV appearances, as recently as August 2024.

Just 10 days ago she posted her latest video to TikTok, where she shares clips of her dancing and applying makeup with her more than 6,000 followers.

In one message, apparently aimed at an ex, she said: "My greatest revenge will be that you see me every day more happy and beautiful."

Now Callau is 900 miles away in Argentina, where her small airplane was found with 359kg of cocaine, worth an estimated £17.5million.

She and 42-year-old Brazilian pilot Carlos Costas Diaz were forced to land the Cessna 210 in a cornfield among the low-lying islands of the Parana Delta.

The plane had reportedly run out of fuel while flying from Bolivia to an unspecified destination.

Nestor Roncaglia, Security Minister of the Entre Rios province, said: "During the early hours of last Thursday morning (Jan 23), the Entre Ríos police were informed about the landing of a plane in a field in the department of Islas del Ibicuy.

"A couple were travelling in the plane, who fled and were later arrested. They were a man from Brazil and a woman from Bolivia.

"In view of this event, the federal judge on duty, Dr. Analía Ramponi, was informed.

"With the cooperation of the National Gendarmerie, the Entre Ríos Police searched the plane and found 352 packages of cocaine with a total weight of 359 kilos."

Mr Roncaglia estimated the haul to be worth around €14million in Europe, the equivalent of roughly £11.75million.

He added: "Everything indicates that the plane came from Bolivia and would have travelled some 1,500 kilometres.









"The final destination was not Entre Rios, as the forced landing was down to a lack of fuel."

Bolivia is one of the top cultivators of coca plants – from which cocaine is derived – along with Peru and Colombia.

The plants are then usually exported to Colombia, where roughly two thirds of the world’s cocaine is produced.