13 year old girl dragged into car and assaulted at London flat







Monday, January 27, 2025 - A man allegedly dragged a girl into his van and raped her in east London.

The 13-year-old was on Banister Road West, in Hackney, around 4pm on Wednesday, October 2, when a stranger approached her. He reportedly forced her into his car before taking her to a block of flats at Banister House, on Homerton High Street, where he allegedly raped her.

Police have released an e-fit image (pictured above) of a man they believe might be the suspect.

Detective Superintendent Ralph Coates said: ‘This is a very serious allegation and understandably it will cause concern in the local community. I want to offer reassurance our investigation continues at pace.

‘We have been carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV work and speaking at length to the victim who has undergone a horrific ordeal. We continue to support her.

‘We now need the help of the public as part of our urgent enquiries to identify this man.

‘The victim has helped us build an e-fit of the suspect – do you recognise this image?

‘Do you have any information at all? We would urge you to come forward to help our investigation.’