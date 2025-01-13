13 year old girl dragged into car and assaulted at London flat

Monday, January 27, 2025 - A man allegedly dragged a girl into his van and raped her in east London.
The 13-year-old was on Banister Road West, in Hackney, around
4pm on Wednesday, October 2, when a stranger approached her. He reportedly
forced her into his car before taking her to a block of flats at Banister
House, on Homerton High Street, where he allegedly raped her.
Police have released an e-fit image (pictured above) of a man
they believe might be the suspect.
Detective Superintendent Ralph Coates said: ‘This is a very
serious allegation and understandably it will cause concern in the local
community. I want to offer reassurance our investigation continues at pace.
‘We have been carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV
work and speaking at length to the victim who has undergone a horrific ordeal.
We continue to support her.
‘We now need the help of the public as part of our urgent
enquiries to identify this man.
‘The victim has helped us build an e-fit of the suspect – do
you recognise this image?
‘Do you have any information at all? We would urge you to
come forward to help our investigation.’
