Singer RITA ORA and actor TAIKA WAITITI pack on the PDA during Gold Coast getaway







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi, were spotted enjoying a sun-filled day on Australia’s Gold Coast over the weekend.

The couple soaked up the warm weather, taking a dip in the ocean and sharing a romantic kiss by the waves. They appeared completely at ease, laughing and chatting as they strolled along the shoreline and cooled off in the water.

Rita turned heads in a yellow polka-dot bikini that highlighted her toned physique and intricate tattoos, while Taika opted for vibrant orange swim trunks, adding a playful touch to their beach outing.

Married since 2022 after starting their relationship in 2021, the pair looked more in love than ever, dispelling past speculation about their connection and showing that their bond remains strong.

Enjoying the scenic Gold Coast and each other’s company, Rita and Taika’s effortless chemistry shone as brightly as the sun. Their relaxed vibe and stylish beach looks were the perfect complement to the idyllic setting.