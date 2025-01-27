New Zealand relaxes visa rules, allowing tourists to work remotely







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Foreign visitors to New Zealand are now able to work remotely while in the country, the government announced on Monday, Jan. 27.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said the change, which comes into effect immediately, was part of a plan to boost the economy.

Willis said: “Making the country more attractive to ‘digital nomads’ people who work remotely while travelling will boost New Zealand’s attractiveness as a destination.

“Tourism was New Zealand’s second-largest export earner, generating revenue of almost 11 billion U.S. dollars and creating nearly 200,000 jobs.”

However, Statistics New Zealand data showed the sector had not yet completely bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic border closures, with international visitors at about 86 per cent of 2019 levels.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the visa change reflected the realities of the modern, flexible working environment.

“This is a brand-new market of tourists New Zealand can tap into. We want people to see our country as the ideal place to visit and work while they do it.”

Those wanting to work remotely for more than 90 days should look at possible tax implications, Stanford added.

“The change will enable many visitors to extend their stays which will lead to more money being spent in the country.”