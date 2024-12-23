You have betrayed Gen Zs and hurt Kenyans who believed in you - MORARA KEBASO tells KASMUEL MCOURE after he met RUTO and SUDI





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Political activist, Morara Kebaso, has blasted his colleague, Kasmuel Mcoure, after he met President William Ruto on Sunday.

Kasmuel met the head of state during a church service in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement via his X account on Sunday, Morara accused Kasmuel of betraying the trust of young Kenyans who had rallied behind him and his active criticism of the government.

“Oh my God. Kasmuel, why? Why? Why? Is it money? Si ungeanza any biz, we support you? Kasmuel McOure, you have hurt Kenyans who believed in you in a way that you will never ever imagine,” Kebaso wrote in a strongly worded statement.

Kasmuel gained prominence during the June 2024 Gen Z-led anti-government protests for his outspoken criticism of the Ruto administration.

