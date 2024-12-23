Vocal social media personality JEROTICH SEII accused of being an NIS agent - She was used by NIS to infiltrate the Gen Z movement together with KASMUEL and SHAD (PHOTOs).





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Vocal social media personality Jerotich Seii has been exposed as a snitch for reportedly working for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to infiltrate the Gen Z movement during the protests.

According to George T. Diano, a renowned media personality, Jerotich, Shad and Kasmuel were NIS agents allegedly masquerading as revolutionaries during the Gen Z protests.

They would leak information to the NIS after allegedly infiltrating the movement.

“Jerotich Seii infiltrated the movement & the moment I realized this, I went to Mwafreeka's podcast to shed light on it, but it seems no one took me seriously. Jerotich works for NIS & she's the one who organized the NaneNane protest together with Shad & Kasmuel funded by Govt,’’ George tweeted.

Kasmuel has since abandoned the Gen Z movement and joined the ODM party.

On Sunday, he was pictured sharing a light moment with Ruto in Eldoret, where they attended a church service.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.