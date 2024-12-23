JUSTICE MABEYA must be removed from office over corruption! – See what he did on Friday in a bid to save face

Monday, December 23, 2024 - Justice Alfred Mabeya is one of the most corrupt judges in the country, according to claims made by a renowned Nairobi lawyer.
According to lawyer Nelson Havi, Justice Mabeya, who is accused of trading Justice to the highest bidders, invited journalists to
cover his philanthropic event on Friday.
The journalists who were invited
were bribed with Sh 2000 to portray him as a good man but not as a corrupt
judge.
“On Friday Mabeya called us
to cover a function where he was donating food to save face but I have not seen the
story anywhere, they were given 2k each,” the anonymous journalist told
Havi, who is a former Law Society of Kenya(LSK) President.
This is not the first time
Justice Mabeya has been accused of engaging in acts of corruption.
In 2020, a petitioner filed a case with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking his removal but was allegedly bribed and later mysteriously withdrew the petition
The Kenyan DAILY POST
