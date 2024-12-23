JUSTICE MABEYA must be removed from office over corruption! – See what he did on Friday in a bid to save face





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Justice Alfred Mabeya is one of the most corrupt judges in the country, according to claims made by a renowned Nairobi lawyer.

According to lawyer Nelson Havi, Justice Mabeya, who is accused of trading Justice to the highest bidders, invited journalists to cover his philanthropic event on Friday.

The journalists who were invited were bribed with Sh 2000 to portray him as a good man but not as a corrupt judge.

“On Friday Mabeya called us to cover a function where he was donating food to save face but I have not seen the story anywhere, they were given 2k each,” the anonymous journalist told Havi, who is a former Law Society of Kenya(LSK) President.

This is not the first time Justice Mabeya has been accused of engaging in acts of corruption.

In 2020, a petitioner filed a case with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking his removal but was allegedly bribed and later mysteriously withdrew the petition

