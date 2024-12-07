You didn't remarry because you want to be free to sleep with other women's husbands - 'second Wives Association' president tackles divorced women







Sunday, December 08, 2024 - A lady known as Mewolaka Olololami Fashakin, who describes herself as the president of second wives association, has said that some divorced women chose not to remarry because they want to be free to sleep with other women's husbands.

“Your decision not to remarry at early 30s is not because you are strong or disciplined my dear. It is because you want to be free and you are enjoying coded scoobydoo from someone's or many women's husband. Show me a woman who claims she abstained from scoobydoo for 30years after separation from her husband and I will tell her to her face that she is a li*er,” she wrote.