Video of former President ROBERT MUGABE's son in bed with two women leaked







Sunday, December 08, 2024 - A former friend of Robert Mugabe Jr has explained why he decided to leak an explicit video showing the late Zimbabwean leader's son in bed with two women.

The video, which has sparked a significant stir on social media, shows Robert Mugabe Jr enjoying an intimate moment with a woman, referred to as “yellow bone.” The revelation that a former friend was behind the leak has left many questioning the motives behind such a public act.

The same individual is also responsible for releasing footage that allegedly shows Robert Jr assaulting a mutual friend, Nyasha Rusinga. In one of the clips, Robert Jr is seen violently attacking Nyasha, while another shows him tampering with the victim's IV drip during a hospital visit.

In a fiery social media post, the former friend explained his reasons for leaking the videos, writing: “I went to jail because of you!!! And now you’re attacking my family???”

One of the leaked clips includes a disturbing account of Robert Jr allegedly attacking a friend with an empty beer bottle. The friend described the violent episode in chilling detail: “Ndaitryer kumubata achindirova nebhodhoro mumashoulders nemakumbo. Bhodhoro riya ndichiblocker kudai so I think akandirova pa hard bone pekuti ganda rangu rakatsemuka. Ndichiblocker so. Pakati peruoko. Ndakatozonosonwa ndokubva ndaiswa ma stitches ku United Bulawayo Hospitals.”

The former friend, clearly enraged by the events, claimed that the leaks were a response to Robert Jr allegedly targeting his wife and children. “You even abuse your own friends and now you’re coming for my wife and kids??? Come on! How ruthless,” the friend wrote.