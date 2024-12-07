Media personality TACHA’s ‘mystery man’ unveiled (VIDEO)

Sunday, December 08, 2024 - Media personality Tacha’s ‘mystery
man’ has now been unveiled.
The former Big Brother housemate had been keeping fans
guessing about the identity of her new love interest since arriving in England.
Known for her social media presence, Tacha has been teasing
her followers with cryptic tweets and photos showing only partial glimpses of
her mystery man.
Her partner has now been identified as Noteezzy, the co-owner of Afro-Birmingham, a trendy restaurant and lounge in Birmingham, UK.
Media personality TACHA’s ‘mystery man’ unveiled pic.twitter.com/hi7foiN9bX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 8, 2024
0 Comments