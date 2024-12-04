You cannot silence me! JUNET MOHAMED tells off Kenyans criticizing him for jealously defending President RUTO





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has told off Kenyans criticizing him for his support for President William Ruto and his administration.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the DEVKI Iron Processing Project in Manga yesterday, Junet expressed frustration at the backlash he has faced for supporting Ruto’s policies and for stating that as the Opposition, they will no longer oppose anything the government does since it was just implementing what is in the ODM manifesto.

However, despite the criticism, Junet has stood his ground, unapologetically asserting that he was free to make his own political choices.

"I have the freedom to say whatever I want to say; you cannot silence me.”

“Yesterday, I spoke here in Taita Taveta, and now I see some people jumping on me… “Oh, Junet, why…” Well, my mouth is mine, and politics is my choice.”

“When we criticised women for how they dressed, they said, my dress, my choice. I also say, my politics, my choice.”

“You cannot dictate how I move forward. Let’s meet ahead and see," he said.

At the commissioning of a 33/11KV substation in Wundanyi, the Suna East MP urged Kenyans to appreciate the positive aspects of the current government’s initiatives.

In his plea to the public, Junet reminded citizens that elected MPs are not only knowledgeable but also responsible for ensuring the country progresses.

The National Assembly minority leader warned against generalizations, stressing that such attitudes could cripple the country’s development.

He observed that lawmakers have a duty to ensure that decisions made in the National Assembly benefit the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST