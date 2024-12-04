You cannot silence me! JUNET MOHAMED tells off Kenyans criticizing him for jealously defending President RUTO

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has told off Kenyans criticizing him for his support for President William Ruto and his administration.
Speaking during the
groundbreaking ceremony for the DEVKI Iron Processing Project in Manga
yesterday, Junet expressed frustration at the backlash he has faced for
supporting Ruto’s policies and for stating that as the Opposition, they will no
longer oppose anything the government does since it was just implementing what
is in the ODM manifesto.
However, despite the criticism,
Junet has stood his ground, unapologetically asserting that he was free to make
his own political choices.
"I have the freedom to say
whatever I want to say; you cannot silence me.”
“Yesterday, I spoke here in Taita
Taveta, and now I see some people jumping on me… “Oh, Junet, why…” Well, my
mouth is mine, and politics is my choice.”
“When we criticised women for
how they dressed, they said, my dress, my choice. I also say, my politics, my
choice.”
“You cannot dictate how I move
forward. Let’s meet ahead and see," he said.
At the commissioning of a
33/11KV substation in Wundanyi, the Suna East MP urged Kenyans to appreciate
the positive aspects of the current government’s initiatives.
In his plea to the public, Junet
reminded citizens that elected MPs are not only knowledgeable but also
responsible for ensuring the country progresses.
The National Assembly minority
leader warned against generalizations, stressing that such attitudes could
cripple the country’s development.
He observed that lawmakers have
a duty to ensure that decisions made in the National Assembly benefit the
nation.
