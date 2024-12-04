National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) piles pressure on President RUTO and urges Kenyans to call out ‘lies’ from politicians.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has accused President William Ruto of lying to Kenyans and making false promises.

In a statement on Tuesday, the clerics said that President Ruto’s administration has elevated lies and falsehoods to the point that no one knows what to believe anymore.

“The Bible warns against listening to lies, as we read in Ezekiel 13: 19. The situation in our country is the direct result of our tendency, as the people of Kenya, to listen to and believe the narratives peddled by persons seeking to rise to or to hold onto political leadership.

"These narratives are often premised on lies and falsehoods,” the statement read.

Further, the NCCK called on Kenyans not to view information from the government from a blanket perspective.

“We appeal to you, brothers and sisters, to be seekers of truth. Do not just believe what is said, take a step to verify if what you have been told is true,” part of the statement read.

Besides accusing President Ruto’s administration of perpetuating a culture of lies, the NCCK clerics issued various demands for the President to Address.

One of the demands issued by NCCK is the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The church accused the political class of delaying the reconstitution of IEBC, saying it is a major insult to the people of Kenya and an attack on who we are as a nation.

NCCK therefore urged citizens to raise their voices to demand that the Judiciary concludes the cases touching on the IEBC reconstitution within the next two weeks.

