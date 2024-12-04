Anglican Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT also rejects RUTO’s money as he directs Bungoma Bishop to return his Sh5 million donation

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has followed the Catholic Church's footsteps and rejected President William Ruto’s dirty money.
This is after he directed the
Bungoma Bishop who accepted Ruto's Ksh5 million donation to return the money as
soon as possible.
Addressing the press yesterday,
Sapit claimed the donation made by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka on behalf of
the Head of State was an attempt to shame the Anglican Church.
While apologizing for the
incident, Sapit termed the move unfortunate, adding that the Anglican Church
would not accept donations whose sources were unknown.
“What happened in Bungoma was
unfortunate because it was like a display of trying to see what the Anglican
Church will do following the recent decision by the Catholics,” the archbishop
said.
Ole Sapit urged Kenyans to shun
the culture of celebrating corrupt politicians.
He further called on Kenyans to
reject any donations by politicians and their appointees alleging that most of
the money that was being donated by the political leaders was from stolen
taxes.
"I want to encourage all of
us, as Kenyans to reject contributions by politician leaders and their
appointees knowing that most of the money given was from stolen taxes,"
Sapit said.
"We must stop celebrating
whenever the president, governors, MPs, and other political leaders donate
money whose source was not clear," the archbishop added.
On Sunday, Ruto, through Bungoma
Governor Ken Lusaka, donated Ksh5 million to Crispinus Anglican Church in
Bungoma sparking debate about the continuous donations by politicians to
churches.
