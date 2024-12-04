Anglican Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT also rejects RUTO’s money as he directs Bungoma Bishop to return his Sh5 million donation





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has followed the Catholic Church's footsteps and rejected President William Ruto’s dirty money.

This is after he directed the Bungoma Bishop who accepted Ruto's Ksh5 million donation to return the money as soon as possible.

Addressing the press yesterday, Sapit claimed the donation made by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka on behalf of the Head of State was an attempt to shame the Anglican Church.

While apologizing for the incident, Sapit termed the move unfortunate, adding that the Anglican Church would not accept donations whose sources were unknown.

“What happened in Bungoma was unfortunate because it was like a display of trying to see what the Anglican Church will do following the recent decision by the Catholics,” the archbishop said.

Ole Sapit urged Kenyans to shun the culture of celebrating corrupt politicians.

He further called on Kenyans to reject any donations by politicians and their appointees alleging that most of the money that was being donated by the political leaders was from stolen taxes.

"I want to encourage all of us, as Kenyans to reject contributions by politician leaders and their appointees knowing that most of the money given was from stolen taxes," Sapit said.

"We must stop celebrating whenever the president, governors, MPs, and other political leaders donate money whose source was not clear," the archbishop added.

On Sunday, Ruto, through Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, donated Ksh5 million to Crispinus Anglican Church in Bungoma sparking debate about the continuous donations by politicians to churches.

