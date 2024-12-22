You are a traitor! KALONZO tells UHURU as he blasts him for meeting and ‘donating his experts’ to RUTO despite killing Gen Zs





Monday, December 23, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka did not have kind words for former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his decision to work with President William Ruto.

This follows Uhuru’s surprise meeting with Ruto in Ichaweri which resulted in the appointments of former president’s allies to Cabinet and various government positions.

The move sparked condemnations among Kenyans, who felt that Uhuru betrayed them, especially the Gen Zs, for agreeing to work with Ruto and even ‘donating some experts’ to help him oppress them.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Machakos, Kalonzo also criticised Ruto’s move to include allies of Uhuru Kenyatta in his Cabinet, describing the move as “blood-based” rather than “broad-based.”

“It’s not broad-based but bread-based and even blood-based, because young people were killed, and their blood spilled,” he stated.

He also took a jab at those willing to join the Kenya Kwanza government, accusing them of aiding its transgressions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST