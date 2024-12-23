GACHAGUA now reveals how RUTO is killing Kikuyus slowly and reducing their numbers ahead of 2027 – Look!





Monday, December 23, 2024 – Mt. Kenya may lose its numerical strength in 2027, according to claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

This is after he accused President William Ruto of undermining the region by failing to address rampant alcoholism

Speaking during a church service in Naivasha, Gachagua alleged that President Ruto was enabling alcoholism in the Mount Kenya region, causing people to drink excessively, even to the point of death, to reduce the region's voter base.

According to Gachagua, despite having won the fight against alcohol and drug abuse in the region during his tenure as Deputy President, Ruto had undone his efforts.

“The Interior Security PS was instructed by the President to reopen all those alcohol factories, and they were urged to sell the alcohol exclusively in Mount Kenya.

"It is not sold in Rift Valley or anywhere else. Yesterday, three people died in Bahati,” he claimed.

“Since they forced me out of office, the President has ordered all the illicit alcohol that kills people to be brought here to destroy our young people.”

Gachagua also recalled warning the President against reopening the companies while he was in office, but his pleas went unheard.

He suggested that this move was a calculated effort by the President to reduce the voter population in the Mountain region.

“Police and chiefs have been instructed to allow people to continue drinking the deadly alcohol, so the number of registered voters decreases,” he claimed.

“It is immoral; it is unacceptable to target a community for destruction and extinction through the sale of poison to them. It is entirely possible to end the war on alcoholism because I had already achieved it.”

