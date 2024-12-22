See what RAILA’s man JUNET MOHAMED said after RUTO appointed UHURU’s allies from Mt. Kenya to Cabinet





Monday, December 23, 2024 – Suna East MP and the Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Junet Mohamed, has lauded President William Ruto for appointing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies from Mt. Kenya to his Cabinet.

Speaking during the launch of the Junet Mohamed Football Tournament in Suna East, Migori County, Junet noted that Raila Odinga’s ODM fully supported the president’s move.

According to Junet, Ruto’s decision to make changes within the Cabinet was a sign of inclusivity and diversity that the Kenyan people had long desired.

He dismissed those criticizing Ruto’s recent appointments, stating that as long as an individual possesses the requisite qualifications for a specific role in government, there is no need for complaints."

“Now the broad-based government is becoming broader, it has expanded because this government is for all Kenyans, the function of the government is to work for the government," Junet said.

“As long as the person has the experience to work in the government then they should be allowed to do the job. We support the president’s recent appointments,’ he added.

The vocal legislator further called on Kenyans to embrace unity and exercise patriotism towards their nation, adding that it was the only way the country could progress.

